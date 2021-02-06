Tianwen1 probe sends back its first picture of Mars

Chinese spacecraft aiming to enter orbit in days before putting down lander and rover months later China’s Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first picture of Mars, the Chinese space agency has said, as the mission prepares to touch down later this year. The spacecraft, launched in July around the...

