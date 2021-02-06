Boris Johnson says it is still too early to talk about ending coronavirus restrictions, with news reports suggesting pubs might be able to reopen by May.Full Article
PM: Still too early to talk about ending coronavirus restrictions
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
COVID Cases Rising On College Campuses
WBZ CBS Boston
The University of Massachusetts Amherst is placing stricter restrictions on its students after an increase in COVID-19 cases...
New restaurants starting to open in Ocean Beach
ABC 10 News | San Diego
New Jersey Relaxes Some COVID-19 Restrictions
CBS 3 Philly
You might like
More coverage
COVID-19 Restrictions Force Many To Cancel Lunar New Year Travel Plans
NPR
Coronavirus restrictions mean many in China are canceling their Lunar New Year travel plans this February. For rural migrant..
-
New Orleans to shut down bars during Mardi Gras weekend
SeattlePI.com
-
WA coronavirus lockdown lifts after a fifth day of no new local infections
SBS
-
Did 'the Roman Catholic Church' unjustly collect federal aid? AP story misrepresents Church finances, expert says
CNA
-
Things to Know: Pentagon lends military aid to vaccine push
SeattlePI.com