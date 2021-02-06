LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Fox Corp’s Fox Business Network has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” a weekday program hosted by the business journalist and vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, the company said on Friday. News of the cancellation came one day after Dobbs, 75, was named as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit filed by voting machine...Full Article
Fox cancels Lou Dobbs’ weekday show on Fox Business Network
