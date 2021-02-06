Fox Business Cancels ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’
Published
Mr. Dobbs, a loyal supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, was named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed on Thursday against the Fox Corporation and two other Fox anchors.Full Article
Published
Mr. Dobbs, a loyal supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, was named in a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed on Thursday against the Fox Corporation and two other Fox anchors.Full Article
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, whose program was canceled on Firday night by the network, has been busy retweeting messages that take..
Hours after news broke that Fox News cancelled *Lou Dobbs'* Fox Business Network show, Dobbs was active on Twitter thanking people..