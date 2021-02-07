Former West Indies pacer Ezra Moseley dies aged 63 in road accident
Ezra Moseley played two Tests and nine ODIs for the West Indies in the late 80s but his career was overshadowed by the rebel tour to South Africa.Full Article
Former West Indies fast bowler Ezra Moseley died after being hit by a car on Saturday morning, Barbados newspaper The Nation..