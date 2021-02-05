Heavy snow and icy conditions are forecast to hit parts of the UK, as strong easterly winds from Ukraine and the Black Sea area spill across the country.Full Article
Storm Darcy dubbed 'Beast from the East 2' set to bring 'up to 30cm' of snow
A blast of freezing air from Russia and Eastern Europe has spawned Storm Darcy and triggered five days of weather warnings.
