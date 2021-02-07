Australian Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty beats Garbine Muguruza, wins Yarra Valley Classic
Published
Ashleigh Barty was playing his first tournament for almost a year and she was made to work hard for her second WTA title on home soil.Full Article
Published
Ashleigh Barty was playing his first tournament for almost a year and she was made to work hard for her second WTA title on home soil.Full Article
Ashleigh Barty says she is "happy with the progression" of her tennis after warming up for the Australian Open by winning the Yarra..
Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza crushed Marketa Vondrousova to set up a Yarra Valley Classic final with world number..