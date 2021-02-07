George Shultz: US secretary of state who helped end Cold War dies
Published
George Shultz, who significantly shaped foreign policy in the 1980s, has died aged 100.Full Article
Published
George Shultz, who significantly shaped foreign policy in the 1980s, has died aged 100.Full Article
Influential Republican cabinet official helped steer US policy through the end of the Cold War
A fawning liberal media and a passel of well-endowed ‘peace’ organizations like Plowshares and Council for a Livable World and..
Former Secretary of State George Shultz, an influential foreign policy figure during President Ronald Reagan’s administration,..