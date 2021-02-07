Melbourne on high alert as another hotel quarantine worker tests positive for coronavirus
A quarantine worker at the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn has tested positive for COVID-19.Full Article
The Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine..
Victoria health officials said on Thursday (February 4) that they believe 520 players and support staff connected with the..