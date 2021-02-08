Amanda Gorman praises frontline heroes in 'Chorus of the Captains' at Super Bowl 55. Read full poem
Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate, lit up the Super Bowl with her original poem, "Chorus of the Captains."
Amanda Gorman is the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl.
The 22-year-old poet, who became the youngest inaugural..
Gorman became a national sensation after reading at the the Presidential Inauguration