Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
The 22-year-old poet who stirred the world at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden last month has again commanded the spotlight on one of America’s biggest stages.Full Article
Bravery certainly runs in Amanda Gorman's family - now rooted in Sacramento where her great aunt Flossie Crump was the first female..
Amanda Gorman is the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl.
The 22-year-old poet, who became the youngest inaugural..