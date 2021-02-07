'Puppy Bowl': How Animal Planet pulled off a 'supersized' COVID-era game
Published
Don't worry, dog lovers: The "Puppy Bowl" is still coming to Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, with a bigger arena but fewer chew toys.
Published
Don't worry, dog lovers: The "Puppy Bowl" is still coming to Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday, with a bigger arena but fewer chew toys.
Erin Wanner, senior vice-president of production at Animal Planet, discusses the new COVID-19 protocols that were put in place..
Send the Chiefs and the Buccaneers home; the real winner is Chunky Monkey.
Ahead of Super Bowl LV, Animal Planet..