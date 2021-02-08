Nick Scali repays JobKeeper following political pressure
Published
Furniture retailer Nick Scali has bowed to political pressure and agreed to pay back the $3.6 million the company received in JobKeeper.Full Article
Published
Furniture retailer Nick Scali has bowed to political pressure and agreed to pay back the $3.6 million the company received in JobKeeper.Full Article
Furniture retailer caves to public pressure after managing director Anthony Scali received $4.4 million in increased dividends.