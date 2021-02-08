Boohoo buys Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands
The online fashion retailer takes over the brands but not the shops from failed retail group Arcadia.Full Article
Administrators confirmed that around 2,450 staff will lose their jobs at the brands’ remaining 214 stores, which will permanently..
Last week, Boohoo agreed a £55 million deal to buy the Debenhams website.
LONDON (AP) — Online fashion seller ASOS has bought Topshop, which once boasted designs by Kate Moss and Beyonce, along with..