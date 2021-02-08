Donald Trump and the impeachment trial dividing America
Published
Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin this week in the US Senate. In rural Pennsylvania, support for the former US president still runs deep.Full Article
Published
Donald Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin this week in the US Senate. In rural Pennsylvania, support for the former US president still runs deep.Full Article
Many Americans say they fear the US is sliding towards civil war, amid the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
This week’s Senate trial is unlikely to convict Donald Trump of inciting sedition against the United States. At least 17..