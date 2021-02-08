Bitcoin has jumped more than 10% to a record high after Tesla said it had invested $1.5bn (£1.09bn) in the cryptocurrency and would soon start accepting it as a form of payment for its cars and other products.Full Article
Bitcoin hits new high as Tesla reveals $1.5bn investment
