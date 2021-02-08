Representative Ron Wright of Texas Dies After Battling Covid-19
Representative Ron Wright, Republican of Texas, died on Sunday after battling Covid-19 in the hospital, his office said on Monday. He was 67.Full Article
Photo by Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call
