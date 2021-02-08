More than 24 people have died after heavy rain flooded an illegal underground textile factory in Morocco, authorities say. A further 10 people were rescued from the workshop, located in the basement of a...Full Article
Morocco: At least 24 dead in Tangier factory flood
Japan Today