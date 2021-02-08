Grenfell Tower Inquiry: Kingspan employees kept fire test results 'secret'

A public enquiry in to the Grenfell has heard that employees at Kingspan who conducted fire tests on their products kept the reports "secret". Andrew Pack is a Global Technical Support Manager at the Irish building materials company, He has been giving evidence to the public inquiry into the Grenfell fire disaster in London in 2017. Kingspan's K15 insulation was used in part of the flammable cladding system mounted on to Grenfell Tower. During his evidence on Monday, Mr Pack was questioned about the company's processes for testing products in the past. When asked if fire test reports were "almost kept secret" he replied: "Yes, correct." "Throughout my career at Kingspan, when people do fire...