If Senate won't convict, how else can it punish Trump?

(CNN)As we prepare for the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, it is worth considering the efficacy of the process. It is rarely used and Trump's second impeachment now represents half of all presidential impeachments. The bar to impeach is relatively low as it only requires a majority vote in the House of Representatives. However, the bar for removal is extraordinary -- requiring a two-thirds vote in the Senate. Given the extreme nature of the process, it is understandable that the Framers made it so difficult. Of the 20 federal officials to be impeached, eight have been removed from office. In spite of the strong words by many Republicans in the Senate, few believe that...