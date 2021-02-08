Israel’s Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to corruption charges as he appeared in a Jerusalem courtroom on Monday just weeks before the country’s fourth election in two years where he hopes to extend his 12-year rule. "I confirm the written answer submitted in my name," Mr Netanyahu said, standing before a three-judge panel in a heavily-guarded Jerusalem District Court. He was referring to a document his lawyers gave the court last month in which they argued he was not guilty of charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud. He made no immediate statement to reporters in the Jerusalem court building as he huddled with his lawyers, wearing...