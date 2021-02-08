Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to corruption charges as he appeared in a Jerusalem courtroom on Monday just weeks before the country’s fourth election in two years where he hopes to extend his 12-year rule. "I confirm the written answer submitted in my name," Mr Netanyahu said, standing before a three-judge panel in a heavily-guarded Jerusalem District Court. He was referring to a document his lawyers gave the court last month in which they argued he was not guilty of charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud. He made no immediate statement to reporters in the Jerusalem court building as he huddled with his lawyers, wearing...Full Article
Israel’s Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes
WorldNews0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Netanyahu Pleads Not Guilty To Corruption Charges
Newsy
Watch VideoAs his trial resumed today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty to corruption..
You might like
More coverage
Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty as corruption trial resumes
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Benjamin Netanyahu returns to court to face three corruption allegations just six weeks ahead of an election.
Israeli's Netanyahu pleads not guilty as corruption trial resumes
FRANCE 24 English
Netanyahu pleads not guilty in corruption trial
Reuters Studio