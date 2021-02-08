The newly sworn-in President also indicated that he would only lift sanctions if Iran stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal. PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:47 AM IST US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) said that he will not lift sanctions on Iran to re-engage Tehran in negotiations over the 2015 nuclear deal. "No," said Biden,...Full Article
Joe Biden refuses to lift sanctions to get Iran back to negotiate nuclear deal
