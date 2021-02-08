Joe Biden refuses to lift sanctions to get Iran back to negotiate nuclear deal

Joe Biden refuses to lift sanctions to get Iran back to negotiate nuclear deal

The newly sworn-in President also indicated that he would only lift sanctions if Iran stops enriching uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal. PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:47 AM IST US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) said that he will not lift sanctions on Iran to re-engage Tehran in negotiations over the 2015 nuclear deal. "No," said Biden,...

