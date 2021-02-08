An Illinois judge has ruled that the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago is liable for violating two state environmental laws by sucking up millions of gallons of water daily from the Chicago River without a valid permit. The Chicago Tribune reported in 2018 that Donald Trump’s building was the only major downtown user of the water that was ignoring state and federal laws aimed at protecting fish in the reviving river....Full Article
Trump Tower In Chicago Liable For Violating State Environmental Laws, Judge Rules
