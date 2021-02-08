Thousands of people around Manchester are to be "surge tested" for coronavirus after the more transmissible Kent variant was detected there.Full Article
'Surge testing' to be rolled out in Manchester after variant detected
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid surge tests in Manchester as variant cases confirmed
Four cases of the Kent coronavirus variant are confirmed in Manchester, leading to mass testing.
BBC News
Manchester Covid surge tests as Kent variant cases confirmed
Four cases of the Kent coronavirus variant are confirmed in Manchester, leading to mass testing.
BBC News