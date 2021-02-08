'Framing Britney': Twitter goes in on the toxic treatment of Britney Spears in buzzy documentary
Published
A revelatory new documentary, " Framing Britney Spears" highlights the "Circus" that iconic pop singer Britney Spears had to survive in.
Published
A revelatory new documentary, " Framing Britney Spears" highlights the "Circus" that iconic pop singer Britney Spears had to survive in.
Journalist Diane Sawyer is among the public figures facing backlash after FX and Hulu’s release of “Framing Britney Spears”..