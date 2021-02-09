Another day of no new local COVID-19 cases for WA
Published
There were no local cases overnight, and no cases discovered in hotel quarantine, leaving WA’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 907.Full Article
Published
There were no local cases overnight, and no cases discovered in hotel quarantine, leaving WA’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 907.Full Article
The Florida Department of Health reported another 7,342 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2Zp0uoH
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 215 new Coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths.