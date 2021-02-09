Legendary NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77
Marty Schottenheimer posted a 200-126-1 record over 21 seasons with four teams, but is perhaps best known for suffering close losses in the playoffs.
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer moved to hospice facility
Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday..