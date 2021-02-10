A 100-year-old man in Germany has been charged with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder over claims he was a member of the SS at a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War.Full Article
Man, 100, accused of being an accessory to thousands of murders at Nazi camp
