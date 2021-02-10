Male polar bear kills female polar bear while trying to mate
Staff at Detroit zoo said that the male polar bear had previously mated with other females without showcasing any aggressive behavior.Full Article
“This was completely unexpected and the Detroit Zoo staff is devastated by the loss of Anana in this sudden and tragic event.”
Polar bear female Victoria, and male Arktos, were spotted snuggling in the snow.