Rihanna's LVMH Fashion Line, Fenty, Closes For Now
Published
Rihanna was the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, among the likes of Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi.Full Article
Published
Rihanna was the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, among the likes of Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi.Full Article
Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is reportedly seeking to raise $100 million in funding. The New York Times' DealBook..
Rihanna was the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, among the likes of Dior, Givenchy, Celine and Fendi.