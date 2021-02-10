'Bigg Boss 14': Paras Chhabra opens up on Pavitra Punia, says he is praying for Eijaz Khan
Published
For the unversed, Sumit Maheshwari had claimed Pavitra was married to him and Paras had alleged that she had two-timed him.Full Article
Published
For the unversed, Sumit Maheshwari had claimed Pavitra was married to him and Paras had alleged that she had two-timed him.Full Article
Love sparked between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. And now looks like once both are out of the..