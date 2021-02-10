COVID: Germany extends lockdown until March
Leaders of Germany's 16 states and the federal government have agreed to extend lockdown measures until at least March 7. However, schools and hairdressers can open earlier.Full Article
It comes amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.
Germany will extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 7, though schools and hair salons may open..
