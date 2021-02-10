More On: rihanna Rihanna dances in sheer Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day lingerie Rihanna shows off her curves in leather for dinner with A$AP Rocky Rihanna is a work of art on the cover of Essence Rihanna wears over $2M in rubies in Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day shoot Less than two years after its launch, Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line with LVMH is closing down. The French luxury group confirmed the news to WWD in a statement on Wednesday,...Full Article
Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line is shutting down
