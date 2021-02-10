Jay-Z is a first time nominee (Picture: George Pimentel/WireImage) Jay-Z, Tina Turner and Kate Bush are among the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The nominations for 2021 have been revealed, and some of music’s biggest stars are vying for a place in the Hall of Fame. Sixteen acts are on the ballot this year – Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Tina Turner, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Carole King, Mary J Blige, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, the Go-Go’s, Devo, LL Cool J, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls and Todd Rundgren. It is the first time nomination...Full Article
Jay-Z, Kate Bush and Tina Turner among 2021 nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
