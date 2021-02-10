Nick Kyrgios battled back from two match points down to beat Ugo Humbert in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open. Kyrgios clinched the victory in what has been labelled the best match of the tournament so far. After coming back from 2-1 to take the final two sets, Kyrios managed to defeat the 29th seed Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4. It took the Australian three hours and 25 minutes to seal the win and put himself through to the third round where he will play last...Full Article
Nick Kyrgios produces thrilling Australian Open comeback against Ugo Humbert
