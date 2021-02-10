Nick Kyrgios produces thrilling Australian Open comeback against Ugo Humbert

Nick Kyrgios battled back from two match points down to beat Ugo Humbert in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open. Kyrgios clinched the victory in what has been labelled the best match of the tournament so far. After coming back from 2-1 to take the final two sets, Kyrios managed to defeat the 29th seed Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4. It took the Australian three hours and 25 minutes to seal the win and put himself through to the third round where he will play last...

