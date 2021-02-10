MELBOURNE - Second seed Simona Halep was rattled by big-hitting Alja Tomljanovic, but won five games in a row to survive a major scare and reach the Australian Open third round. The two-time Grand Slam winner was pushed to the brink by the gutsy Australian in a see-saw second round clash before finally prevailing 6-4, 4-6, 7-5...Full Article
Second seed Simona Halep escapes major fright at Australian Open
