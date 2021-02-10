Sneakers made for Barack Obama go on sale for $25,000

A pair of sneakers originally designed for former US President Barack Obama is all set to go on sale. The pair of sneakers by Nike is being sold for $25,000 (Rs 18,21,575). The exclusive pair of Nike Hyperdunk basketball shoes was designed in 2009 to honour Obama’s love for the sport. While one pair is owned by Obama, another pair, according to Sotheby’s, has been listed for sale and is considered “one of only two pairs in existence”. Also Read |She looks good and better than me: Barack Obama on Michelle being a ‘fashion icon’ “(This) particular pair – while not worn by Mr Obama – was Nike’s only confirmation sample and have been kept in incredible condition...