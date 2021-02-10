South Africa may swap or sell AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

South Africa may swap or sell AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

WorldNews

Published

South Africa is considering swapping or selling the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus, the health minister says. Plans to use it to vaccinate health workers were scrapped after a study showed "disappointing" results against the new Covid variant in the country. Instead it is intending to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. South Africa has one and half million...

Full Article