1 dead, more than 30 injured in multi-vehicle Coquihalla Highway crash
Published
One person is dead and more than 30 others were injured after a crash involving several vehicles on the Coquihalla Highway east of Hope, B.C.Full Article
Published
One person is dead and more than 30 others were injured after a crash involving several vehicles on the Coquihalla Highway east of Hope, B.C.Full Article
New crash test video shows just how dangerous speed can be while driving. The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety and AAA..