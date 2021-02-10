President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new sanctions on Myanmar military officers and their businesses after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on February 1. Biden said the executive order would enable his administration...Full Article
Biden approves new sanctions on Myanmar military officers
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden to slap new sanctions on Myanmar after coup
Reuters Studio
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals..
You might like
More coverage
Biden Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ After Myanmar Military Coup
Eurasia Review
President Joe Biden said Monday the U.S. would review sanction laws and take “appropriate action” against Myanmar following the..