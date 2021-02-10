Facebook takes temporary steps to scale down political content

Facebook is exploring ways to play down political content on users' feeds as it reckons with the role its site played in boosting interest in the Jan. 6 rally that ended with a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, the social media titan announced Wednesday. Starting this week, Facebook temporarily will reduce political content in news feeds for a small slice of users in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia. It will do the same with a small percentage of American users in the coming weeks. The company also said it will stop recommending civil and political groups to users worldwide, as it did in the United States before the Nov. 3 election. "It's important to note...Full Article
