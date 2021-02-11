Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump’s words
Published
Democrats opened their first day of arguments in former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday with searing footage of the US Capitol riot.Full Article
Published
Democrats opened their first day of arguments in former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday with searing footage of the US Capitol riot.Full Article
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Feb. 11.