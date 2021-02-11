Kuldeep Yadav's coach lashes out at Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri for exclusion from Indian Test side
Published
Kuldeep Yadav had last played a Test match for India in January 2019 against Australia in Sydney.Full Article
Published
Kuldeep Yadav had last played a Test match for India in January 2019 against Australia in Sydney.Full Article
Bowling Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Bharat Arun said, "We had formed this 5-bowler theory five years ago and on most occasion, we..
India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in..