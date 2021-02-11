Tokyo Olympics chief Mori expected to resign over sexist remarks
Yoshiro Mori’s resignation would be bound to raise new doubts over the viability of holding the postponed Olympic Games this year.Full Article
"My inappropriate comments caused a big trouble. I am sorry," Mori, 83, said at an Olympic organizing committee meeting.
Yoshiro Mori has stood down as the organisation’s president