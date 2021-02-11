Trump Was Sicker Than Acknowledged With Covid-19
Published
When hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, his blood oxygen levels had plunged and officials feared he was on the verge of being placed on a ventilator.Full Article
Published
When hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, his blood oxygen levels had plunged and officials feared he was on the verge of being placed on a ventilator.Full Article
Trump was much sicker with Covid-19 than the White House previously acknowledged and was nearly placed on a ventilator at Walter..
President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in the election after months of downplaying the Covid pandemic. He caught coronavirus..