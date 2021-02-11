Justice Department drops lawsuit against Melania Trump's ex-friend over tell-all book
Published
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book on Melania Trump, is off the hook for a suit filed in the Trump administration's closing days.
Published
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book on Melania Trump, is off the hook for a suit filed in the Trump administration's closing days.
The move brought an abrupt end to a lawsuit whose filing had prompted accusations that Trump administration officials were abusing..