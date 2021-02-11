AstraZeneca, the British maker of a Covid vaccine with Oxford University, said Thursday that net profit more than doubled last year to $3.2 billion on strong sales of new cancer drug London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :AstraZeneca, the British maker of a Covid vaccine with Oxford University, said Thursday that net profit more than doubled last year to $3.2 billion on strong sales of new cancer drugs. Profit after tax, equivalent to 2.64 billion Euros, soared 139 percent compared with 2019, the pharmaceutical giant said in a statement. Group revenue jumped 9.0 percent -- or 10 percent at constant...Full Article
Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles 2020 profit
WorldNews0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
7pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
sklghlerghghaleughaql;gh
6pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
-
AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new strains
SeattlePI.com
-
Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles profit
IndiaTimes
You might like
More coverage
530pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
530pm-2021-01-14
'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII
HT Digital Content