YouTuber David Dobrik kits out $9.5m mansion with Iron Man and Hawaiian Punch fountain

David got the idea from Mr Deeds (Picture: YouTube) It seems an Adam Sandler movie left a huge impression on David Dobrik. The YouTuber has splashed out $9.5 million (£6.8m) on his new home – that comes complete with a water fountain that dispenses fruit punch. The 24-year-old got the idea from the 2002 comedy Mr Deeds, in which Adam Sandler plays a man who inherits $40 billion and a mansion with a water fountain that actually dispenses Hawaiian Punch. In his return to YouTube, Dobrik showed off the high school-style fountain in his...