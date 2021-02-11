At least 83 governments worldwide have used the coronavirus pandemic to justify curbs on free speech and peaceful assembly and targeted political opponents, according to a Human Rights Watch report released on Thursday. Vague laws were enacted that criminalised free speech, the report by the New York-based rights body said, adding that journalists, activists, healthcare workers and opposition groups were among those targeted by authorities. “Governments should counter COVID-19 by encouraging people to mask up, not shut up,” said Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch. “Beating, detaining, prosecuting, and censoring peaceful critics violates many...Full Article
Many countries used COVID to justify free speech curbs: HRW
WorldNews0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shaping Tomorrow’s International Order: Germany’s Policy Guidelines For Indo-Pacific – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Jan Kliem*
In early September 2020, the German government published its “Policy Guidelines for the..
You might like
More coverage
Biden Must Tread Carefully In The Human Rights Field – OpEd
By Jonathan Power*
President Joe Biden is committed to the pursuit of human rights abroad. We know this because this..
Eurasia Review