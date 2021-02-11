Many countries used COVID to justify free speech curbs: HRW

Many countries used COVID to justify free speech curbs: HRW

WorldNews

Published

At least 83 governments worldwide have used the coronavirus pandemic to justify curbs on free speech and peaceful assembly and targeted political opponents, according to a Human Rights Watch report released on Thursday. Vague laws were enacted that criminalised free speech, the report by the New York-based rights body said, adding that journalists, activists, healthcare workers and opposition groups were among those targeted by authorities. “Governments should counter COVID-19 by encouraging people to mask up, not shut up,” said Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch. “Beating, detaining, prosecuting, and censoring peaceful critics violates many...

Full Article