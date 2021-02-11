Many countries used COVID to justify free speech curbs: HRW

At least 83 governments worldwide have used the coronavirus pandemic to justify curbs on free speech and peaceful assembly and targeted political opponents, according to a Human Rights Watch report released on Thursday. Vague laws were enacted that criminalised free speech, the report by the New York-based rights body said, adding that journalists, activists, healthcare workers and opposition groups were among those targeted by authorities. “Governments should counter COVID-19 by encouraging people to mask up, not shut up,” said Gerry Simpson, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch. “Beating, detaining, prosecuting, and censoring peaceful critics violates many...