A nine-year-old black girl pepper sprayed by police begged "please don't do this to me" and "it's burning my eyes" as she waited handcuffed in the back seat of a police car for 16 minutes, according to new police bodycam footage.Full Article
'It's burning my eyes': Black girl, 9, begged police for help after being pepper sprayed
New video shows 9-year-old's distressing wait for help after being pepper sprayed
A nine-year-old Black girl who was pepper sprayed by police in Rochester, N.Y., pleaded "please don't do this to me" and "it burns"..
